MOSCOW May 26 Russia has sufficient forex reserves by any standards but it would be more comfortable if they were larger, central bank First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva said on Tuesday.

"State policy in relation to reserves has departed (from previous norms) because the level is sufficient according to all norms, but it would be more comfortable if they were bigger," she said. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)