BRIEF-Information Services Corp Q1 earnings per share C$0.14
* Qtrly total revenue C$21.5 million versus C$19.6 million last year
MOSCOW May 26 Russia has sufficient forex reserves by any standards but it would be more comfortable if they were larger, central bank First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva said on Tuesday.
"State policy in relation to reserves has departed (from previous norms) because the level is sufficient according to all norms, but it would be more comfortable if they were bigger," she said. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON May 8 The U.S. government's review of a landmark 2010 financial reform law will not be complete by early June as originally targeted, and officials will now report findings piece-by-piece, with priority given to banking regulations, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.