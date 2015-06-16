British stocks lag Europe as miners, retailer Next sink
* Oil group Shell pares gains as crude slumps (Adds details, closing prices)
MOSCOW, June 16 Russia's Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Tuesday that the bank was taking into account risks from Western sanctions when managing its gold and foreign exchange reserves.
She added that the list of reserve currencies was limited and that investing Russia's forex reserves within the country "will not make them reserves."
(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly)
* Oil group Shell pares gains as crude slumps (Adds details, closing prices)
WASHINGTON, May 4 A House banking panel on Thursday passed a controversial bill that would drastically change how the U.S. government regulates the financial sector.