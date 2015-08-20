MOSCOW Aug 20 Russia's gold and forex reserves rose by $4.9 billion in the week to Aug. 14, mainly because of a revaluation of the central bank's foreign-currency assets, the bank said on Thursday.

The reserves hit their highest in eight weeks at $362.9 billion.

In the week to Aug. 14, the euro gained against the dollar and gold prices rose. The euro is the central bank's main reserve currency. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Vladimir Abramov, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)