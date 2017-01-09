MOSCOW Jan 9 Russia's central bank raised the
share of U.S. dollars and reduced the share of euros in its
international reserves in the second quarter of 2016, the bank
said in Monday.
Russia had 48.3 percent of its foreign currency assets in
dollars as of June 30, 2016, up from 47 percent as of late March
2016.
The share of euros in the reserves declined to 35.7 percent
as of late June, down from 39.1 percent seen in late March.
Russia discloses its foreign currency reserves structure
with a lag of six months.
