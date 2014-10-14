MOSCOW Oct 14 Russia's central bank said on Tuesday it had shifted the boundaries of its floating rouble corridor by 10 kopecks, following market interventions to curb the pace of the currency's decline.

As of Oct. 13, the new corridor extended from 36.35 to 45.35 against a dollar-euro basket, compared with 36.25 to 45.25 previously.

The central bank automatically intervenes to defend the rouble once it reaches the boundary of its trading band. Once it has spent $350 million defending the currency, it moves the band by 5 kopecks. (Reporting by Vladimir Abramov and Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)