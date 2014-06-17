* Central bank scales back interventions, reduces threshold
for corridor moves
* Plans to float rouble altogether from January 2015
* Inflation targeting will help economy weather shocks
By Jason Bush
MOSCOW, June 17 Russia's central bank is
continuing to scale back its support for the rouble, signalling
that its plan to let the currency float freely from the
beginning of next year remains on track.
Underlining confidence among policymakers that Russian
markets have stabilised after being knocked by Western sanctions
over Ukraine, the central bank announced on Tuesday a
combination of moves that in effect reduce the size of
interventions to curb currency market fluctuations.
It signals a resumption of a long-term policy shift to make
inflation a more important benchmark than the exchange rate
after several months on hold while the bank was forced to defend
the rouble, weakened by the crisis in neighbouring Ukraine.
As part of the plan, the rouble's trading corridor will be
abolished altogether from January next year and regular daily
interventions will cease, although the bank will reserve the
right to make discretionary interventions in the interests of
financial stability.
"The most important conclusion is that this signifies there
hasn't been a change of direction," said Ivan Tchakarov, chief
Russia economist at Citi. "This is confirmation: we have a plan
and we're going to stick to it."
The central bank said that from June 17 it had reduced the
intervention threshold for moving the rouble's floating corridor
against a dollar-euro basket to $1 billion from $1.5 billion.
It also reduced the amount of daily interventions for
curbing rouble volatility inside the corridor by $100 million,
and widened the range in the middle of the corridor where it
carries out no interventions to 5.1 roubles from 3.1 roubles.
The combination of moves means that the rouble will now
become more flexible within its floating corridor, which
presently stretches from 36.40 to 43.40 against the basket, with
no central bank interventions at all in a broad range in the
middle of this corridor.
Moves in the corridor will also become more frequent -
although still less often than before the Ukraine crisis.
The central bank carries out unlimited interventions at the
edge of the corridor, so more frequent moves of the corridor
implies more flexibility for the rouble.
Now, the central bank will move the corridor by five kopecks
each time it has spent $1 billion in interventions.
The rouble weakened slightly on Tuesday after the central
bank announced its new intervention parameters, and was down 0.4
percent on the day against the basket at 40.38.
The bank said it had made the changes in the light of
reduced volatility on the forex market and lower risks for
financial stability - a signal that it sees financial normality
returning as concerns linked to Ukraine ease.
In March it had dramatically raised the size of the
intervention threshold, to $1.5 billion from $350 million, after
the escalating Ukraine crisis caused a massive rouble sell-off,
heightening concerns about Russia's overall financial stability.
The higher threshold paved the way for the central bank to
spend some $25 billion in March to defend the rouble - although
it still has $470 billion in its war chest.
UKRAINE CONCERNS EASE
The rouble has rebounded in recent weeks, along with
Russia's stock and bond markets, as investors conclude that
Russian military intervention in Ukraine and tougher western
sanctions are unlikely.
The latest changes announced on Tuesday mean that when the
rouble is trading in a range between 37.35 and 42.45 against the
basket, the bank will carry out no interventions.
It will sell $200 million a day when the rouble is trading
between 42.45 and 43.40, and buy $200 million when it is trading
between 36.40 and 37.35.
Before the Ukraine crisis caused market turmoil, the central
bank had been gradually reducing its interventions, as part of
the strategy to adopt a full inflation targeting regime from
January.
Inflation targeting means that instead of using the exchange
rate as the main policy anchor, the central bank instead relies
on tighter control of interest rates and regards inflation as
the main policy benchmark.
Economists welcome the policy shift, which should contribute
to lower inflation and enable the rouble to adjust to external
shocks, making Russia's economy less vulnerable to potential
falls in the prices of its commodity exports.
However, the downside is that the currency becomes more
volatile - something that can cause wider financial instability
if it goes too far. In the worst case a slumping currency can
cause a panic run on the currency and bank deposits.
"In times of trouble you would like the currency to weaken -
this is exactly what you'd like to see when an emerging market
economy comes under pressure - but you wouldn't like it to
weaken to the extent that everybody becomes afraid," said Citi's
Tchakarov.
Following the emergency measures to support the rouble in
March, many economists said they were sceptical that the central
bank would be able to complete the planned shift to full
inflation targeting by next January.
"I think this will happen," said Tchakarov. "But what Russia
will be doing will be very similar to what many other emerging
markets are doing.
"It doesn't mean they'll completely take their hands off the
market. If they think the exchange rate is moving too fast, they
will be intervening."
(Additional reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Vladimir Abramov;
Editing by Elizabeth Piper and Susan Fenton)