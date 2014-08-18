BRIEF-Freddie Mac projects home sales to decrease to 5.90 mln in 2017
* Project home sales to decrease to 5.90 million in 2017, "failing to build on momentum of 2016"
MOSCOW Aug 18 Russia's central widened its exchange-rate corridor for the rouble by 2 roubles to 9 roubles starting from Monday to allow the currency more flexibility, it said in a statement.
The central bank added it was reducing the intervention threshold for moving the rouble corridor to $350 million from $1 billion.
The rouble was about 0.2 percent stronger against both the dollar and the euro at 0605 GMT after the central bank altered its exchange-rate policy. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe)
* Project home sales to decrease to 5.90 million in 2017, "failing to build on momentum of 2016"
April 18 Bank of America Corp's quarterly profit rose 44 percent as its investment banking and trading units produced hefty gains, and higher long term interest rates also underpinned results for the second-largest U.S. bank.