Vanke says to invest $435 mln in a China property agency
HONG KONG, April 20 China Vanke said it has agreed to acquire a stake in leading Chinese real estate agency Lianjia worth 3 billion yuan ($435.44 million) via private placement.
MOSCOW Oct 7 Russia's central bank has shifted its target exchange-rate corridor for the rouble by 10 kopecks, the bank said on Tuesday, following market interventions to curb the pace of the currency's decline.
As of Oct. 6, the new corridor extends from 35.60 to 44.60 roubles to a dollar-euro currency basket, compared with 35.50-44.50 previously. (Reporting by Vladimir Abramov and Alexander Winning, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
JAKARTA, April 20 Indonesia's currency weakened slightly on Thursday after polls showed that the incumbent governor of Jakarta had lost his bid for re-election by a big margin.