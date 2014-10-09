MOSCOW Oct 9 Russia's central bank has shifted the boundaries of its floating rouble corridor by 20 kopecks, the bank said on Thursday, following market interventions to curb the pace of the currency's decline.

As of Oct. 8, the new corridor extended from 35.85 to 44.85 to a dollar euro basket, compared with 35.65 to 44.65 previously.

The central bank automatically intervenes to defend the rouble once it crosses the boundaries of its trading band. Once it has spent $350 million defending the currency, it moves the band by 5 kopecks. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning)