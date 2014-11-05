(Adds further comment, background)

MOSCOW Nov 5 Based on Russian central bank calculations the rouble is somewhat undervalued, the bank's first deputy governor, Ksenia Yudayeva, said on Wednesday.

"There is balance that depends on some fundamental factors, on the situation with the balance of payments," Yudayeva said in an interview with the state-run Rossiya 24 news channel.

"Taking into account these fundamental factors (...), even the decline in oil prices that we are now seeing, even sanctions (...) the rouble is now, according to our calculations, somewhat undervalued. That is, speculators have pushed it (down) too far."

The rouble tumbled to historical lows on Wednesday after the central bank effectively abandoned its trading corridor for the currency. That halted the multi-billion-dollar daily interventions that had propped it up through sanctions and plunging oil revenues.

Asked to comment about the widespread concerns about the rouble's devaluation, Yudayeva said that "not every movement always leads into one direction."

"Expectations of a devaluation are, of course, of concern to us," she said. "We are afraid of self-unwinding processes in the market."

She added that despite giving the rouble more room to move, the central bank reserves for itself the right to continue market interventions to ensure financial stability. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Alexei Kalmykov; Writing by Lidia Kelly, Larry King)