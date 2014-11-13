MOSCOW Nov 13 A weaker rouble is bad for the Russian economy, the first deputy governor of the central bank told lawmakers on Thursday, adding the bank was limiting liquidity to restrict speculation on the currency market.

The central bank's Ksenia Yudayeva also said inflation was currently running at around 8.6 percent, year-on-year, well above the bank's initial target. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Winning and Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)