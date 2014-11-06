MOSCOW Nov 6 The Russian central bank said on Thursday it had shifted boundaries of its floating rouble corridor by five kopecks.

As of Nov. 5, the rouble's new trading band extended from 39.60 to 48.60 against a dollar-euro basket, compared with 39.55 to 48.55 previously.

On Nov. 5, the central bank changed its intervention mechanism for the rouble exchange rate, limiting the size of its interventions to $350 million a day. This means a daily shift in the rouble's trading band of no more than five kopecks.

