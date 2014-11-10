(Corrects to say in para 4 nine-rouble trading band, not
nine-kopeck)
MOSCOW Nov 10 The Russian central bank said on
Monday it had abandoned the rouble's trading corridor, allowing
the currency to float freely.
The rouble has slumped nearly 30 percent against the dollar
this year as plunging oil prices and Western sanctions over the
Ukraine crisis reduced Russia's exports and investment inflows.
At 0925 GMT, the rouble was 2.8 percent stronger versus the
dollar on the day and 2.6 percent firmer against
the euro EURRUBTN-MCX.
The central bank says it will allow the rouble to trade
freely as of next year. It had kept the rouble in a nine-rouble
trading band against a dollar-euro basket, gradually
limiting its foreign markets interventions.
The central bank said in a statement it would intervene in
the foreign currency market if it saw a threat to financial
stability.
"As a result of the decision, the rouble's rate will be
formed by market factors that should strengthen the
effectiveness of the central bank's monetary policy," it said in
the statement.
The bank's governor, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Monday the
bank would temporarily limit the amount of rouble liquidity it
provides to Russian banks because of what it called speculative
operations against the rouble.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Elena Fabrichnaya and Alexander
Winning; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Timothy Heritage)