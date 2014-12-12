MOSCOW Dec 12 Russia's central bank has
probably spent $700 million in forex market interventions on
Friday to defend the rouble, two traders said.
The rouble hit a new low against the dollar in early trade
on Friday, shrugging off the central bank's rate hike the day
before as oil prices continued to slide. But it erased some of
its losses later in the day to be 1.7 percent weaker by 0952 GMT
at 57.4 versus dollar.
"This, without doubt was the central bank ... I believe it
went out to defend the 58 roubles mark and sold some $700
million for a short time," said Alexei Vorobyov, head of forex
operations department at Vozrozhdenie bank.
(Reporting by Vladimir Abramov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova,
editing by Elizabeth Piper)