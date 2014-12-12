UPDATE 2-India's HDFC Bank profit rise drives shares to record
* Bad loan ratio sequentially stable at 1.05 pct, provisions rise
MOSCOW Dec 12 Russia's central bank said on Friday it would keep limiting rouble liquidity via its foreign-exchange swap operations in a bid to stabilise the currency market.
The bank said it would extend the limit on forex swaps to an equivalent of $2 billion a day on Dec.15-21 as part of a strategy to restrict "speculative" attacks on the rouble. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)
* Bad loan ratio sequentially stable at 1.05 pct, provisions rise
SINGAPORE, April 21 Top shareholders in Singapore telecoms company M1 Ltd have approached potential buyers China Mobile and global private equity firms, among others, to sell their combined majority stake in the firm, sources familiar with the matter said.