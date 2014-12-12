MOSCOW Dec 12 Russia's central bank said on Friday it would keep limiting rouble liquidity via its foreign-exchange swap operations in a bid to stabilise the currency market.

The bank said it would extend the limit on forex swaps to an equivalent of $2 billion a day on Dec.15-21 as part of a strategy to restrict "speculative" attacks on the rouble. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)