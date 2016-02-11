MOSCOW Feb 11 Russia's central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday the central bank did not intend to change its policy of having a floating exchange rate and that artificially influencing the exchange rate could have negative consequences.

Senior financial officials told Reuters earlier authorities were discussing the possibility of calculating rouble rate levels against the dollar that could compensate for some budget losses caused by tumbling oil export revenues by preventing the rouble from strengthening too much.

Nabiullina also said to journalists that banks should regulate issues relating to foreign currency mortgages on their own.

Foreign-currency mortgage holders in Russia have been protesting for over a year as a collapse in the rouble has made their mortgage repayments soar. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe)