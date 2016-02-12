MOSCOW Feb 12 Russia's central bank is not influencing the rouble rate and will only intervene in the foreign exchange market if there is a threat to financial stability, the bank's first deputy governor, Dmitry Tulin, told reporters on Friday.

"No spending of gold and forex reserves can solve the problem of stabilisation of the rouble," Tulin said. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)