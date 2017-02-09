MOSCOW Feb 9 Elvira Nabiullina, governor of
Russia's central bank, said on Thursday that foreign-currency
purchases it is carrying out for the finance ministry should not
be viewed as interventions designed to influence the rouble's
value.
The purchases would have a neutral impact on liquidity, said
Nabiullina.
The central bank began purchasing dollars on behalf of the
finance ministry on Tuesday, part of efforts to replenish the
Reserve Fund while prices for Russia's Urals crude oil stay
above $40 per barrel.
It will buy the equivalent of 6.3 billion roubles ($107.04
million) via the Moscow Exchange every day this month.
($1 = 58.8550 roubles)
(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Andrew Osborn;
Editing by Alexander Winning)