MOSCOW Dec 4 The Russian central bank said on
Thursday it was considering only measures of an economic
character against foreign exchange market speculators and did
not plan administrative restrictions that would limit trading.
"Introduction of mandatory sales of foreign currency
revenues is not being considered," the bank also said in
e-mailed comments.
It said, however, that if it saw evidence of manipulation in
the forex market, it would initiate an investigation.
The statement follows comments by President Vladimir Putin
earlier in which he called for "tough" measures against forex
market speculators.
