MOSCOW Dec 4 The Russian central bank said on
Thursday it would not impose "administrative" controls in an
effort to curb speculation in foreign exchange markets.
"With the goal of limiting speculative activity, the Bank of
Russia is considering exclusively measures of an economic
character and does not intend to introduce administrative
restrictions," the bank said in e-mailed comments.
It added that the "introduction of mandatory sales of
foreign currency revenues is not being considered," and said
that it would work more closely with the Finance Ministry to
regulate banking sector liquidity.
The statement follows comments by President Vladimir Putin
earlier in which he called for "tough" measures against forex
market speculators. The rouble has been pushed down by falling
oil prices and damage to Russia's economy from its involvement
in the Ukraine crisis. It has fallen around 38 percent against
the dollar since the start of the year.
The central bank also said that if it saw evidence of
manipulation in the forex market, it would initiate an
investigation.
"The central bank continuously monitors trading on the
foreign exchange market in order to identify dishonest behaviour
among market participants," the bank said. "If there is evidence
of manipulation in the forex market, the Bank of Russia intends
to initiate an investigation into relevant factors."
"Suggestion that (the central bank) will use 'economic'
tools to fight speculators, I guess this means conventional
monetary/exchange rate policy tools: rate, liquidity management
and direct intervention," Timothy Ash, head of emerging markets
strategy at Standard Bank in London, said in a note.
The central bank's comments have failed to lift the rouble.
On Thursday, it traded 1.5 percent down on the day at 54.04
roubles per dollar.
