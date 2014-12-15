(Adds detail from document)
MOSCOW Dec 15 Russia's central bank said on
Monday it was likely the economy would contract in the first
quarter of next year and that it perhaps by around 4.5 percent
in 2015 as a whole if oil prices average $60 a barrel.
The bank also said in a monetary policy document that
capital outflows in the fourth quarter would rise to levels
comparable with those in the first quarter and forecast
significant outflows for the next three years.
The outlook for Russia's economy has darkened considerably
since the summer, as falling oil prices, Western sanctions over
Ukraine and a slowdown in capital investment have pushed the
country towards recession.
A major casualty has been the rouble, which is down
some 45 percent against the dollar so far this year.
The central bank has also had to hike its main lending rate
by a cumulative 5 percentage points in response to market
turmoil linked to the Ukraine crisis.
The central bank said on Monday that inflation could peak at
11.5 percent early next year and that reaching its mid-term
inflation target of 4 percent by the end of 2017 would require
keeping monetary policy tight next year.
The bank predicted capital outflows of around $120 billion
next year, $75 billion in 2016 and $55 billion in 2017.
