MOSCOW Oct 1 The Russian rouble weakened on
Wednesday after the Central Bank conducted its first overnight
rouble-dollar swap operation to boost banking liquidity.
Large foreign debt payments by Russian companies shut out of
overseas capital markets as well as broad risk aversion after
the West imposed sanctions over Moscow's role in Ukraine have
pushed the rouble to new lows almost daily in recent weeks.
At 0730 GMT, the rouble traded 0.2 percent weaker against
the dollar and the euro, at 39.68
and 50.05, respectively.
The rouble opened beyond the level of 44.40 where
the central bank automatically starts unlimited interventions to
defend the currency, but recovered to trade at 44.34 roubles per
the basket.
The Central Bank said on Wednesday it had conducted the
rouble-swap overnight operation in the amount of $581.4 million.
This was the first time the market used the mechanism that the
Central Bank introduced on Sept. 16.
The bank denied a media report on Tuesday that Russia was
weighing the introduction of temporary capital controls which
had sent the rouble tumbling.
"Currency moves remained in focus," Sberbank Investment
Research analysts wrote in a morning note.
Russian shares traded higher on Wednesday, with the
dollar-denominated RTS index adding 0.2 percent to 1,125
points and the rouble-traded MICEX adding 0.4 percent to
1,417 points.
Shares in debt-ridden Mechel were up 15 percent
after the head of VTB Bank said the bank was "not
afraid" of investing in the miner.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Vladimir Abramov, editing by
Elizabeth Piper)