ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 5 - Russia's central bank is in talks with banks over a new funding instrument in China's yuan currency, the bank's first deputy governor, Ksenia Yudayeva, said on Friday.

The Russian central bank opened a swap line with the Chinese central bank last year but has not used it yet.

"At the moment talks with banks are going on, a discussion about which concrete instrument there will be. We have sent them proposals, now their responses have arrived. We will discuss the matter further," Yudayeva told journalists at a banking conference in St Petersburg. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)