ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 5 - Russia's central bank is in
talks with banks over a new funding instrument in China's yuan
currency, the bank's first deputy governor, Ksenia Yudayeva,
said on Friday.
The Russian central bank opened a swap line with the Chinese
central bank last year but has not used it yet.
"At the moment talks with banks are going on, a discussion
about which concrete instrument there will be. We have sent them
proposals, now their responses have arrived. We will discuss the
matter further," Yudayeva told journalists at a banking
conference in St Petersburg.
