MOSCOW Dec 7 Russia will hold a roadshow on
Dec. 22-23 in Shanghai related to the possible issuance of
treasury bonds, known as OFZs, denominated in the Chinese
currency, Sergei Shvetsov, deputy governor of the Bank of
Russia, told Reuters on Wednesday.
He said he was not aware whether it was going to be a
non-deal roadshow.
"It will definitely take place, but I don't have information
about whether it will be a deal or non-deal roadshow," he said,
when asked about the timing of the issuance.
"In general it's a matter for the finance ministry. I
definitely know that the roadshow is planned for the last part
of December. Because the Chinese celebrate New Year at the end
of January maybe they will change (the timing of the issuance) a
little."
