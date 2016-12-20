MOSCOW Dec 20 Russia may issue treasury bonds denominated in Chinese yuan before Chinese New Year, the central bank's first deputy chairman, Sergei Shvetsov, said on Tuesday.

Chinese New Year will fall on Jan. 28 in 2017.

Speaking at a conference, Shvetsov said that Russia is planning to raise at least $1 billion by selling treasury bonds known as OFZs that will be denominated in Chinese currency. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Katya Golubkova)