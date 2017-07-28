Russian central bank revokes license of Yugra Bank

MOSCOW, July 28 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Friday it had revoked the license of Yugra Bank, a troubled lender where it had earlier imposed temporary administrators.

Yugra is the 33rd largest bank in Russia by assets, according to an Interfax ranking, and it is in the top 20 by the size of its deposits.

The central bank earlier this month ordered a temporary administration to take the reins at Yugra for six months and imposed a three-month moratorium on creditor claims.

Yugra's depositors have been receiving insurance payouts organised by Russia's state Deposit Insurance Agency. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Osborn)