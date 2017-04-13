Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov speaks during a news briefing on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN summit in Sochi, Russia, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/Files

MOSCOW The Kremlin said on Thursday it could not agree with a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights that Moscow failed to take steps that could have averted a hostage siege in the Russian town of Beslan in which more than 330 people were killed.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, speaking on a conference call with reporters, said the court's criticism of Russia was unacceptable, given that the country had been the victim of terrorist attacks.

(Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Alexander Winning)