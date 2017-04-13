Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
MOSCOW The Kremlin said on Thursday it could not agree with a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights that Moscow failed to take steps that could have averted a hostage siege in the Russian town of Beslan in which more than 330 people were killed.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, speaking on a conference call with reporters, said the court's criticism of Russia was unacceptable, given that the country had been the victim of terrorist attacks.
BEIJING China is "strongly dissatisfied" with the mention of the East and South China Sea issues in a Group of Seven (G7) statement, and the G7 allies should stop making irresponsible remarks, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said.