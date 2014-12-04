* Gunmen attack hours before Putin's state of the nation
GROZNY/MOSCOW, Dec 4 Gunmen attacked a police
post and stormed a building on Thursday in Grozny, capital of
Russia's southern province of Chechnya, killing 10 policemen in
clashes in which 10 of the attackers were also killed.
The bloodiest fighting in Chechnya for months erupted a few
hours before President Vladimir Putin said in a speech in Moscow
he would defend Russia against what he called attempts to
dismember it.
The attack underlined the fragile security situation in
Chechnya more than a decade after Putin sent troops to quell an
Islamist separatist uprising there.
Ten policemen and 10 suspected militants were killed,
Russia's National Anti-terrorism Committee (NAK) said, adding
that another 28 law enforcement personnel had been wounded.
However, Putin praised the Kremlin-backed leader of
Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, for carrying out a "professional"
security operation.
He said earlier on Thursday during his annual state of the
nation speech at the Kremlin that Russia was surrounded by
enemies who sought to dismember it and to destroy its economy,
adding: "We did not allow it."
NAK said "terrorists" attacked a police post in Grozny
around 1:00 a.m. (2200 GMT) and then stormed offices housing
local media and a school.
Footage obtained by Reuters showed clashes at night and in
the morning that included persistent small arms fighting and
what looked like a shoulder-fired missile striking the media
building.
The building's workers said one civilian had suffocated to
death as fire engulfed the building, though authorities did not
confirm the report.
A video posted on YouTube suggested the attackers had
entered Grozny in an act of "retaliation" for what it called the
oppression of Muslim women.
NAK said on Thursday evening its "anti-terrorist" operation
was over and all suspected militants killed.
A Reuters witness in Grozny said security forces had
deployed military vehicles in the streets, set up multiple check
points in the city and closed off the affected area.
"We didn't expect this to happen, the devils showed their
last strength," Chechen leader Kadyrov told reporters in Moscow
after attending Putin's speech.
Kadyrov keeps a firm grip on Chechnya after separatist wars
there in 1994-96 and 1999-2000, but an Islamist insurgency has
spread across the predominantly Muslim North Caucasus region.
In October, five policemen were killed and 12 were injured
in Grozny in a suicide bombing attack.
