By Jason Bush
| MOSCOW, April 25
MOSCOW, April 25 Russia announced on Saturday it
would investigate the shooting dead of a Chechen that has
highlighted tensions between central police authorities and a
hardline Chechen regional leader brought in by President
Vladimir Putin to quell separatism.
Police from the neighbouring Stavropol region shot a man
dead in the regional capital Grozny last Sunday, infuriating
regional leader Ramzan Kadyrov, who urged his own police to
"shoot to kill" if officers from outside Chechnya acted there
without permission. Russia's Interior Ministry responded by
calling his comments "unacceptable".
Stavropol authorities said the man had been on the run after
a shooting incident.
Kadyrov professes loyalty to Putin but enjoys a large degree
of autonomy to run his mainly Muslim region. The former amateur
boxer has ruled Chechnya since 2007, bringing relative peace to
a region wracked by two separatist wars, but drawing criticism
from human rights groups because of his heavy-handed methods.
In a potential headache for Putin as he tries to balance
rival factions in his power structure, resentment against
Kadyrov also appears to be building up among top law enforcement
officials in Moscow - and vice versa - as a result of turf wars
over their respective authorities.
Underlying all this is Moscow's attempts to restore
stability throughout the north Caucasus region where Islamist
militants have been operating.
On Saturday, Russia's Investigative Committee, the top
investigative body, issued a statement which said it would carry
out a "procedural check" into the incident. Russia's chief
investigator had earlier canceled a local criminal investigation
into the incident.
"The people of the Chechen Republic are asking why the probe
was cancelled, if it was based on suspicions of deliberate
killing," Kadyrov said on his Instagram account.
Tensions first surfaced after the Moscow shooting in
February of leading opposition politician Boris Nemtsov, which
has provoked a tangle of conflicting accounts and conspiracy
theories, often involving Chechnya.
Police have charged a former commander in Kadyrov's police
with Nemtsov's murder. Some obervers have said that the arrest
of a Chechen with links to Kadyrov illustrates how, in the eyes
of federal law enforcers, Kadyrov has overstepped the mark.
Russian media have reported incidents of police in Moscow
having run-ins with Chechens, then coming under pressure not to
prosecute them because of their ties to Kadyrov.
Adding to the intrigue, the man recently killed by police,
Dzhambulat Dadayev, shares a surname with Zaur Dadayev, the
former Chechen police commander charged with Nemtsov's murder.
Kadyrov said the two Dadayevs were not related or connected.
(Reporting By Jason Bush)