Death toll from St Petersburg metro blast rises to 14 - Ria
LONDON The death toll from the bomb blast in St Petersburg has risen to 14, Russian agency Ria Novosti quoted the country's health minister Veronika Skvortsova as saying on Tuesday.
MOSCOW Russian authorities said on Tuesday they had arrested two men from the North Caucasus on suspicion of plotting an attack on a chemical weapons storage and destruction facility.
Investigators believe the suspects planned to build a bomb and attack the Maradykovo facility in the Kirov region, about 1,000 km (620 miles) northeast of Moscow, the federal Investigative Committee said.
The investigators found bomb components as well as "literature with extremist content" in an abandoned house in the area where the suspects, aged 19 and 21, were living, it said.
The committee said the suspects were natives of the North Caucasus, a mountainous, mainly Muslim region in southern Russia where security forces are battling an Islamist insurgency with roots in the post-Soviet wars in Chechnya.
Russia committed to destroying its chemical weapons arsenal by 2012 but, like the United States, missed the deadline.
MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday it would be "cynical and mean" to call a deadly blast in St Petersburg an act of revenge for Russia's actions in Syria, Russian state news agency RIA reported.
BEIRUT A suspected chemical attack by Syrian government or Russian jets killed at least 58 people, including 11 children, in the rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib on Tuesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based war monitor, said.