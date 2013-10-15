MOSCOW Oct 15 Russian authorities said on
Tuesday they had arrested two men from the North Caucasus on
suspicion of plotting an attack on a chemical weapons storage
and destruction facility.
Investigators believe the suspects planned to build a bomb
and attack the Maradykovo facility in the Kirov region, about
1,000 km (620 miles) northeast of Moscow, the federal
Investigative Committee said.
The investigators found bomb components as well as
"literature with extremist content" in an abandoned house in the
area where the suspects, aged 19 and 21, were living, it said.
The committee said the suspects were natives of the North
Caucasus, a mountainous, mainly Muslim region in southern Russia
where security forces are battling an Islamist insurgency with
roots in the post-Soviet wars in Chechnya.
Russia committed to destroying its chemical weapons arsenal
by 2012 but, like the United States, missed the deadline.
(Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Gareth Jones)