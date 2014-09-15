MOSCOW, Sept 15 Russian meat producer Cherkizovo
said on Monday its board had recommended paying its
maiden dividend of 1.5 billion roubles ($39.5 million), or 34.44
roubles per ordinary share.
The company will hold a shareholder meeting to discuss the
dividend payment on Nov. 10 with the closing date for payment on
Nov. 21, it said in a statement.
"In the future we plan to provide well-balanced dividend
yields for our investors, while investments in dynamic growth
and strategic M&As will remain the top priority for the
company," Sergei Mikhailov, Cherkizovo CEO, said in the
statement.
(1 US dollar = 38.0161 Russian rouble)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)