Italy - Factors to watch on April 19
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
MOSCOW Oct 31 Russian meat producer Cherkizovo said on Friday its average selling prices for pork rose 51 percent in roubles in the first nine months of 2014, year-on-year, boosted by pork import restrictions.
The company increased pork sales by 7 percent to 119,198 tonnes in the period. Poultry sales rose 24 percent, year-on-year, to 310,663 tonnes with prices up 14 percent, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Polina Devitt)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
* Consortium cash bid rivals cash-and-scrip offer from Tabcorp