* Import ban to cause deficit in pork, support prices
* Local producers cover 70 pct of Russia's pork consumption
* Sees little impact on poultry market
MOSCOW, Aug 11 Russian meat producer Cherkizovo
said on Monday that a ban on agricultural imports from
the West would probably have a positive impact on the company's
business.
Russia banned meat, fish, dairy, fruit and vegetable imports
from the United States, the European Union's 28 member states,
Norway, Canada, and Australia on Thursday in retaliation against
sanctions over the Ukraine crisis.
"As these restrictions will most likely support meat prices
at current levels, this will be favourable for the group's
financial performance," it said in a statement.
The poultry and pork producer said it did not immediately
plan to increase production this year but would analyse the
market environment to work out a mid-term strategy.
The company said it expected a shortfall in the pork market
as domestic producers only cover 70 percent of market needs,
adding that local farms could close the gap within the next two
or three years with state support.
By contrast, the poultry market is already almost fully
supplied by local producers and the import ban should have no
major impact on prices, it said.
Russia consumes about 4 million tonnes of poultry and 3.5
million tonnes of pork a year. Annual import quotas stand at
360,000 tonnes for poultry and 430,000 tonnes for pork.
However, Russia banned pork imports from the EU in March
this year for veterinary reasons. In July, Cherkizovo said those
restrictions had resulted in its average pork selling price
rising 50 percent in the first half of 2014.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by David Clarke)