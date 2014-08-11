MOSCOW Aug 11 Russian meat producer Cherkizovo
said on Monday that a ban on agricultural imports from
the West would probably have a positive impact on the company's
business.
"As these restrictions will most likely support meat prices
at current levels, this will be favourable for the group's
financial performance," it said in a statement.
Russia banned meat, fish, dairy, fruit and vegetables
imports from the United States, the European Union's 28 member
states, non-EU member Norway, Canada, and Australia on Thursday
in retaliation against sanctions over the Ukraine crisis.
