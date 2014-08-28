UPDATE 3-ECB rate setters vow to keep money taps open as French vote looms
* Villeroy, Praet and Coeure signal policy not about to change
MOSCOW Aug 28 Russian meat producer Cherkizovo said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit rose almost ten-fold from a year ago thanks to a favourable pricing environment and higher sales.
The company made a net profit of $90.2 million, compared to $9.4 million in the second quarter of 2013, while sales rose 25 percent to $495.7 million, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
* Villeroy, Praet and Coeure signal policy not about to change
WASHINGTON, April 19 Wells Fargo & Co and its U.S. bank regulator discussed complaints of high-pressure sales tactics as early as 2010 but officials took no action for years, according to the regulator's review of the scandal.