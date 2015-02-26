BRIEF-ZYNP to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 15
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 12, for FY 2016
Feb 26 Cherkizovo Group
* Says Q4 net profit at $122 million versus $41.4 million in Q4 2013
* Q4 sales at $421.9 million versus $460 million in Q4 2013
* Q4 adjusted EBITDA at $116.4 million versus $65.1 million in Q4 2013
* Says expects to revise capital expenditures plans to protect its financial position
* Expects rouble devaluation to lead to decreased profitability for agriculture producers in 2015 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Maria Kiselyova; editing by Katya Golubkova)
* Says board elects Wang Dongxiao as chairman, Zhang Xingming, Li Fuzhong as vice chairmen