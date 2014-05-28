MOSCOW May 28 Russian meat producer Cherkizovo
said on Wednesday it expects its 2014
financial results to exceed market expectations if pork prices
remain at current levels.
The poultry and pork producer also reported a $25 million
net profit for the first quarter compared with a $600,000 net
loss the year earlier despite a 2 percent decline in revenues
that was mainly due to the weakening of the rouble.
"Thanks to high meat prices, the higher cost of feed did not
affect the company's profits significantly. We expect that grain
prices will decrease once again as the new harvest comes to the
market," Cherkizovo said in a statement.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)