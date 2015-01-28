MOSCOW Jan 28 Russian meat company Cherkizovo said on Wednesday its average sales price for pork grew 47 percent in roubles in 2014, helped by import restrictions on some Western food.

Cherkizovo increased pork sales by 8 percent to 170,172 tonnes last year. Poultry sales rose 22 percent, year-on-year, to 416,622 tonnes with prices up 18 percent, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)