BRIEF-Automodular Corp posts Q1 loss per share c$0.03
* Q1 loss per share c$0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, April 27 Russian meat company Cherkizovo said on Monday its first-quarter pork sales volumes fell 11 percent, year-on-year, while poultry sales were up 20 percent.
The average sales prices grew 34 percent and 24 percent in roubles compared with a year ago, respectively, helped by import restrictions. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
* Rent-A-Center Inc appoints Joel M. Mussat as executive vice president - chief operating officer