MOSCOW, April 27 Russian meat company Cherkizovo said on Monday its first-quarter pork sales volumes fell 11 percent, year-on-year, while poultry sales were up 20 percent.

The average sales prices grew 34 percent and 24 percent in roubles compared with a year ago, respectively, helped by import restrictions. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)