BRIEF-HyAS&Co. completes off-floor distribution
* Says it completed the off-floor distribution of shares on April 13
MOSCOW Nov 28 Russian meat producer Cherkizovo reported on Thursday a 78 percent drop in third-quarter earnings, hit by the high cost of feed grain.
Net profit decreased to $14 million from around $63 million the year earlier, despite a 6 percent increase in sales to $415 million, the poultry and pork producer said in a statement.
* Says it completed the off-floor distribution of shares on April 13
LONDON, April 13 European shares fell on Thursday, leaving an index of the continent's top companies set for a weekly loss with banks the biggest drag.