MOSCOW Aug 30 Russian meat producer Cherkizovo reported a sharp drop in second-quarter earnings, hit by the high cost of feed grain amid tight supply.

Net profit fell by 84 percent year on year to $9.4 million as operating expenses jumped 27 percent and revenues fell 3.4 percent in dollar terms, the poultry and pork producer said on Friday.

Russian grain prices have been high because of drought last year. There is also concern that wet weather will damage this year's harvest.

Cherkizovo said the market environment began to improve in the second quarter as grain prices started to decline while pork prices improved because of import restrictions in response to the spread of swine fever.

The company still expects the expensive grain purchased in the first quarter and low pork prices from January to May to have a negative impact on full-year results.

Quarterly gross profit fell 30 percent to $86 million, with the margin sliding to 22 percent from 30 percent. Its core profit margin, on the basis of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, fell to about 10 percent, against 22 percent in the second quarter of 2012. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by David Goodman)