MOSCOW Aug 30 Russian meat producer Cherkizovo
reported a sharp drop in second-quarter
earnings, hit by the high cost of feed grain amid tight supply.
Net profit fell by 84 percent year on year to $9.4 million
as operating expenses jumped 27 percent and revenues fell 3.4
percent in dollar terms, the poultry and pork producer said on
Friday.
Russian grain prices have been high because of drought last
year. There is also concern that wet weather will damage this
year's harvest.
Cherkizovo said the market environment began to improve in
the second quarter as grain prices started to decline while pork
prices improved because of import restrictions in response to
the spread of swine fever.
The company still expects the expensive grain purchased in
the first quarter and low pork prices from January to May to
have a negative impact on full-year results.
Quarterly gross profit fell 30 percent to $86 million, with
the margin sliding to 22 percent from 30 percent. Its core
profit margin, on the basis of earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation, fell to about 10 percent, against
22 percent in the second quarter of 2012.
