MOSCOW Dec 4 Russia's Veterinary and
Phytosanitary Surveillance Service (VPSS) said on Thursday it
was implementing temporary restrictions on imports of poultry
meat and poultry products from the United States because of
"harmful residues."
The service said the imports limit is to come into effect as
of Dec. 5 and was due to "the ongoing identification of harmful
residues and banned substances coming from the US poultry
products, including the presence of tetracycline."
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Lidia Kelly)