BEIJING, March 16 Russia has created the
necessary market infrastructure for the issuance of its first
yuan-denominated OFZ bonds, the deputy governor of the Central
Bank of Russia told Reuters in Beijing on Thursday.
The tenor of the bond has not been announced nor has the
timing, Dmitry Skobelkin said in an interview ahead of the
opening of the central bank's representative office in Beijing
on Thursday.
Timing of the issue will be decided by the Ministry of
Finance, he said.
A yuan clearing centre will open in Moscow later this month,
he added.
Russia is planning to raise the equivalent of $1 billion by
issuing its first-ever OFZ bonds in Russia denominated in
Chinese yuan, which is "a priority project" for Russia.
