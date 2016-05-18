BRIEF-Global Medical Reit provides acquisition update
* Global Medical Reit Inc - deal for an aggregate purchase price of $26 million
MOSCOW May 18 A slowdown in the Chinese economy by 1 percentage point translates into around 0.5 percentage point slowdown for Russia, Ksenia Yudayeva, first deputy central bank governor, told a Credit Suisse conference in Moscow on Wednesday.
She reiterated that Russia needed low inflation and stable macro conditions. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, Katya Golubkova and Darya Korsunskaya)
* Global Medical Reit Inc - deal for an aggregate purchase price of $26 million
DUBAI, May 23 Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group has set the final price guidance for its planned U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk issue at 7.9 percent, with the Islamic paper expected to price in the range of 2.5 basis points above or below that figure, a document issued by one of the lead banks showed on Tuesday.