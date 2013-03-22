MOSCOW, March 22 En+ Group, parent of the
world's top aluminium producer UC RUSAL, said on
Friday it had reached an agreement with Shenhua Group and China
Development Bank to develop coal resources in Eastern Russia.
En+ Group, an energy group controlled by Russian tycoon Oleg
Deripaska, said China Development Bank will provide funding of
up to $2 billion to En+ Group and Shenhua Group, the world's
largest coal producer, for the project in Eastern Siberia and
the Far East region of Russia.
The companies will invest in coal mining, construct basic
transportation infrastructure, develop or improve port
facilities in the Far East region and handle transportation and
sale of coal, En+ Group said.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Alessandra
Prentice)