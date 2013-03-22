(Adds detail, CEO quote)
MOSCOW, March 22 En+ Group, parent of the
world's top aluminium producer UC RUSAL, said on
Friday it had signed a $2 billion deal with Shenhua Group and
China Development Bank to develop coal resources in Eastern
Russia.
More than half of Russia's coal reserves, the second largest
in the world, are in Siberia. China is the world's top coal
consumer, accounting for around 50 percent of global
consumption.
"At En+ Group we believe that Eastern Siberia has the
potential to become a major reliable supplier of commodities to
the rapidly growing Chinese market given the geographical
proximity and abundant resources," En+ Group CEO Artem Volynets
said.
En+ Group and China's Shenhua Group, the world's largest
coal producer, will invest in coal mining, construct basic
transport infrastructure, develop or improve ports in the Far
East region and handle the transport and sale of coal.
China Development Bank has agreed to provide funding of up
to $2 billion to Shenhua Group and En+ Group for the project in
Eastern Siberia and the Far East region of Russia, according to
En+ Group.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Alessandra Prentice, editing
by William Hardy)