MOSCOW, March 22 En+ Group, parent of the world's top aluminium producer UC RUSAL, said on Friday it had signed a $2 billion deal with Shenhua Group and China Development Bank to develop coal resources in Eastern Russia.

More than half of Russia's coal reserves, the second largest in the world, are in Siberia. China is the world's top coal consumer, accounting for around 50 percent of global consumption.

"At En+ Group we believe that Eastern Siberia has the potential to become a major reliable supplier of commodities to the rapidly growing Chinese market given the geographical proximity and abundant resources," En+ Group CEO Artem Volynets said.

En+ Group and China's Shenhua Group, the world's largest coal producer, will invest in coal mining, construct basic transport infrastructure, develop or improve ports in the Far East region and handle the transport and sale of coal.

China Development Bank has agreed to provide funding of up to $2 billion to Shenhua Group and En+ Group for the project in Eastern Siberia and the Far East region of Russia, according to En+ Group. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Alessandra Prentice, editing by William Hardy)