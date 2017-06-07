MOSCOW, June 7 Talks over new routes for gas
supplies to China from Russia have stalled while Beijing
rethinks the balance of its energy needs, including how much
liquefied natural gas (LNG) it might use, two Russian sources
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Gazprom, which is already building a gas pipeline
from Eastern Siberia to China - the Power of Siberia - was in
talks over two more routes: the so-called western gas route and
a gas pipeline from the Pacific Island of Sakhalin.
"The Power of Siberia-2 (the western route) and the Sakhalin
pipeline - there are no moves. There are a lot of factors and
they (China) are not yet ready to take any decisions," a source
familiar with the Russia-China energy talks said.
A Gazprom source also said there were no developments on the
two pipelines, whose combined capacity, if built, is seen adding
up to another 40 billion cubic metres (bcm) in possible gas
supplies from Russia to China per year.
The Power of Siberia pipeline, expected to be launched by
the end of the decade or in the early 2020s, should bring 38 bcm
to China per year. Gazprom managed to clinch the Power of
Siberia deal after ten years of painstaking talks with Beijing.
Neither Gazprom nor state-owned China National Petroleum
Corporation (CNPC) immediately responded to requests for
comment.
According to BP's energy outlook to 2035, the share of
pipeline gas supplies to China, including from Russia, will
remain largely unchanged over the ten years from 2025, with the
share of LNG and China's own gas output significantly rising.
"We don't see a room yet for (additional) pipeline gas from
Russia to China except from the already signed Power of Siberia
contract (before 2035)," Vladimir Drebentsov, head of Russia &
CIS economics at BP, told Reuters.
(Additional reporting by Aizhu Chen in Beijing; Writing by
Katya Golubkova; Editing by Mark Potter)