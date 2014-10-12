* Chinese Premier Li Keqiang to visit Moscow
* Deputy minister says several deals to be signed
* Analysts doubt Russia and China can finalise gas deal soon
By Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, Oct 12 Russia has prepared
intergovernmental agreements to sign during Chinese Premier Li
Keqiang's visit to Moscow next week including one on a $400
billion natural gas deal agreed in May, Russia's deputy foreign
minister said.
Russian gas exporter Gazprom and China National
Petroleum Corp (CNPC) have agreed that Russia will supply China
with 38 billion cubic metres of gas starting from 2019.
Yet on Friday Gazprom said an intergovernmental agreement
between Russia and China required for the plan to come into
force had not yet been signed.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov told Chinese
state news agency Xinhua that governmental agreements including
one on gas were ready for signing during Li's coming visit.
"They include an intergovernmental agreement on natural gas
supplies via an "'eastern' route," he said.
They also include agreements in nuclear energy, financing,
communications and tourism he said in the interview, which was
published on the Russian Foreign Ministry website on Sunday.
The banks of the two countries also hope to sign deals on
using the yuan and rouble currencies in trade settlements.
Russia is looking to bolster natural gas sales to Asia as
differences between Moscow and the European Union sparked by the
Ukraine crisis threaten to erode its traditional core export
market, Europe.
Analysts and insiders have expressed doubt over whether
Russia and China can reach a final gas deal soon, however, given
prolonged differences over price.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)