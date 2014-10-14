MOSCOW Oct 14 Gazprom discussed
possible trade and corporate financing along with bond issues
with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
, one of the world's biggest, the Russian
state-controlled gas company said in a statement.
In May, Gazprom has signed a $400-billion gas deal to supply
China with gas over 30 years. The pipeline system is yet to be
build.
Gazprom added that bond issues could be carried out in
offshore yuan while both firms also discussed arranging payment
settlements in rouble and yuan.
