MOSCOW Oct 14 Gazprom discussed possible trade and corporate financing along with bond issues with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited , one of the world's biggest, the Russian state-controlled gas company said in a statement.

In May, Gazprom has signed a $400-billion gas deal to supply China with gas over 30 years. The pipeline system is yet to be build.

Gazprom added that bond issues could be carried out in offshore yuan while both firms also discussed arranging payment settlements in rouble and yuan.

